Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Porter Loveless. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Porter Loveless Mary Porter Loveless, 96, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born on October 7, 1923 in Fort Dodge, Iowa Mary was raised in Texas and met her husband Lee at the University of Texas and married in 1944. Mary moved to Bradenton from California in 2010. Mary loved gardening, traveling, and outdoor activities such as house boating, swimming and tennis. She was always an active member in her church and loved volunteering at the local hospitals. In her later years you would always find her with a book nearby or outside tending to her yard. Preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Mary will be greatly missed by her children, Ruth, Jim (Connie), Mark (Kathy), and Rebecca, as well as, her five granddaughters and twelve great - grand- children. At her request a gathering honoring her life and passing will be a private family affair. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Mary Porter Loveless Mary Porter Loveless, 96, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born on October 7, 1923 in Fort Dodge, Iowa Mary was raised in Texas and met her husband Lee at the University of Texas and married in 1944. Mary moved to Bradenton from California in 2010. Mary loved gardening, traveling, and outdoor activities such as house boating, swimming and tennis. She was always an active member in her church and loved volunteering at the local hospitals. In her later years you would always find her with a book nearby or outside tending to her yard. Preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Mary will be greatly missed by her children, Ruth, Jim (Connie), Mark (Kathy), and Rebecca, as well as, her five granddaughters and twelve great - grand- children. At her request a gathering honoring her life and passing will be a private family affair. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close