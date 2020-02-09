Mary Porter Loveless Mary Porter Loveless, 96, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born on October 7, 1923 in Fort Dodge, Iowa Mary was raised in Texas and met her husband Lee at the University of Texas and married in 1944. Mary moved to Bradenton from California in 2010. Mary loved gardening, traveling, and outdoor activities such as house boating, swimming and tennis. She was always an active member in her church and loved volunteering at the local hospitals. In her later years you would always find her with a book nearby or outside tending to her yard. Preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Mary will be greatly missed by her children, Ruth, Jim (Connie), Mark (Kathy), and Rebecca, as well as, her five granddaughters and twelve great - grand- children. At her request a gathering honoring her life and passing will be a private family affair. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020