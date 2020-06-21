Mary T. Runnells of Bradenton, FL passed away on June 14, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Fredrick Runnells, who was a respected member of the City Council. Mary lived a life of service through her work, to her community, and to her church. She was involved with many organizations including Zonta Club of Bradenton, Republican Women's Forum, City of Bradenton Tree Board, Manatee Commission on Status of Women, Sarasota and Manatee Chapter, United Nations, Past President, Indiana State Society of X-Ray Technicians, and Public Transit System Analysis. Mary was an accomplished pianist and as a singer was given the opportunity to sing at the Vatican. She loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer and sailor. Above all, she loved people and was a person of generosity, good humor, and strong spirit. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Mary is survived by sister Elizabeth "Betty" Penn of Hobart City, IN, nieces Catherine Griffith, Victoria Penn, and Mary Turon, nephews John Penn, Robert Penn, Charles Turon, and George Turon, and many grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, and great grandnephews. Memorial Mass at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:30 am. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences at www.Shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.