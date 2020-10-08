Mary Wells
March 26, 1937 - September 30, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - 83, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on September 30, 2020. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday, October 9, 2020. Services are 11AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Both will be at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St, E Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make Donation to St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.