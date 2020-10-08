1/1
Mary Wells
1937 - 2020
Mary Wells
March 26, 1937 - September 30, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - 83, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on September 30, 2020. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday, October 9, 2020. Services are 11AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Both will be at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St, E Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make Donation to St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
