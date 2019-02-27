Matthew Bruce Thompson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Bruce Thompson.

Matthew Bruce Thompson, 78, of Palmetto, passed away 2/24/2019. He was born in Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Christine Thompson, and his son, Ross B. Thompson. He is survived by his wife Florence (Flo) Thompson, daughter Terri Olson, son Robert A. Thompson, sister Marilyn Holmes, brother Ross Thompson, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.GriffithCline.com.
Funeral Home
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.