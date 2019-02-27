Matthew Bruce Thompson, 78, of Palmetto, passed away 2/24/2019. He was born in Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Christine Thompson, and his son, Ross B. Thompson. He is survived by his wife Florence (Flo) Thompson, daughter Terri Olson, son Robert A. Thompson, sister Marilyn Holmes, brother Ross Thompson, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.GriffithCline.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Bruce Thompson.
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 27, 2019