NEAL CARTER August 30, 1923 - April 23, 2019 Matthew Neal Carter, 95, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Born in 1923 on a homestead in Wapakoneta, Ohio, Neal was one of seven children. Neal, known as the Mighty Midget Racecar Driver, drove at most of the nation's major tracks, garnering over 220-checkered flags. Adding to his prowess in the powerful midgets, he began driving Indy Champ Cars, competing in 24 Indy Car Races between 1949 and 1952. He was inducted into the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and the National Midget Racing Hall of Fame in 1999. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Lohrstorfer Carter, four children: James, Dennis (Suzanne), Kathleen (Robert) Senger, Suzanne (Mark) Smith, grand-father of ten, and great- grandfather of eleven. A Celebration of Neal's Life will be held at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home 311 W. Main St. Cridersville, Ohio on Saturday, July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame c/o Barbara Hellyer 4967 West 12th Street, Speedway, IN 46224.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019