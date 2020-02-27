Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Peter and Paul's Church 2850 75th St. W Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen J. Bunce July 10, 1942 February 9, 2020 Maureen passed away suddenly after a 2-year struggle with several health issues. She was a long-time resident of Pittsfield, Mass. where she raised her family of three children, Michael Savolis (Jennifer) of Daytona, FL and Michelle Johnson and Todd Savolis (Christine) of Pittsfield, Mass. Maureen spoke of her children often and was especially proud of her five grandsons, Shane, Derek, Cameron, Ryan and Nate. After a long career at Verizon, Maureen moved to Ohio and eventually settled in Florida, where she met Bob Bunce, the love of her life, where they were married in 2016. Together they were very active socially, and had many trips across the hemisphere. Maureen was continually volunteering at the Heritage Village West social club, the Bradenton Police Dept. and her church. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and her husband, Bob. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul's Church, 2850 75th St. W, Bradenton. FL on February 29th, 2020 at 12:00Noon. A Reception will follow at the Heritage Village West clubhouse, 4100 66th St. at 1:00PM.

