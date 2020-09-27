Maury Bowen

May 2, 1975 - August 28, 2020

Oak Ridge, Tennessee - Maury Bowen, 45, passed into eternal rest on August 28th.2020

She is survived by her husband, Chad Rosemayer, father, Stuart Ayala, brother Robert Ross, sons Darren, Zachary and Dylan, daughter Jessie, uncles Sam Beckwith and Robert Hargen, aunts Betti Hargen and Virginia Fenner and innumerable cousins and friends.

Maury was one of the sweetest souls to pass through our lives and her kindness touched everyone who met her.

She was a giver who would help anyone within her means and often far beyond.

Maury had the voice of an angel and instilled a strong love and appreciation of music in her children.

She would often say her only wish was to be loved. A wish easily granted by anyone who had the pleasure of having her in their lives.

Maury's family takes comfort the she is finally reunited with her mother,Joy, whom she missed dearly, and we can only imagine the sweet music filling the air in heaven. Good bye, sweet girl. Until we meet again..





