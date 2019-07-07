Maxine "Phillips" Byers Maxine "Phillips" Byers, 94 of Kodak, TN, went home to be with The Lord, June 13, 2019. She was born in Allock, KY on September 12, 1924 and worked and raised her family in Bradenton, FL. She was a member of Bradenton Revival Temple. Maxine was a long time resident of Sevier County, TN. She was the oldest of six children and the last remaining of five generations. She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Byers, Jr., of Kodak, TN; Her four children, Carolyn Phillips McNicholas (Joel), Warsaw, IN, Janice Phillips Ward, Bradenton, FL, Daniel Phillips (Angel), San Jose, CA, JoAnn Phillips McClung (Charles), Kodak, TN. She had seven grand-children, twelve great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She attended Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church in Kodak, TN. Graveside Service will be held on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Fogartyville Cemetery, 4200 3rd Ave. N. W. Bradenton, FL. 34209 with Michael Phillips officiating.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019