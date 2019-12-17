77, Bradenton, passed away December 14, 2019. Born in Warren, OH she moved to Bradenton in 1968 from the East Coast and she attended West Bradenton Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Dan and Nick; her daughter, Dalshirl; sisters, Shirley Horsley and Evelyn Segner and 5 grandchildren. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 17, 2019