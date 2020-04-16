May Diane Parrish (Lane) February 17, 1957 March 22, 2020 May Diane Parrish (Lane), 63, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, died on March 22, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born and raised on Anna Maria Island later moving to Parrish, FL in 1999, where she was a member of the founding family of that community. She was born to the late Ralph H. and Marlyn R. Parrish and was the great-great-granddaugh- ter of Crawford Parrish, who founded the community of Parrish in the late 1860s. She enjoyed bird watching, painting, photography, and the sandy white beaches of Anna Maria. She is survived by her brother, David M. Parrish of Anna Maria Island, Florida.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 16, 2020.