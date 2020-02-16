Dr. Major M. E. "Gene" Brignac, took his final flight to be with this Lord Jesus Christ on February 11, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA on June 18, 1935 to Merlin and Gladys Brignac. His parents predeceased him. Gene leaves behind Barbara, his wife of 31 years, 5 children; Patty, Roy, James, Ralph, and Stephen, 4 step-children; Cindy, James, Andrea and Faith, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his sister Janet (Dave) of MD. He was Korean War Veteran (1952-1955). He also served as a search and rescue pilot Civil air Patrol (USAF) for 20 years. While living in the Washington DC area, he worked with ABC television as an electrical engineer and practiced psychotherapy. He relocated to Bradenton FL to care for his mother. He worked for the City of Bradenton in radio communications. Gene was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. His pastor is Dr. Sal Yannizzi, who will be performing his graduation service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18th beginning at 10:00 am with Services at 11:00 am at Bible Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, February 20th at 12:30 pm. Our thanks go out to all our church family, staff at MMH, Greenbriar Nursing Home, Tidewell Hospice. God bless you all. See you over there. Keep your fork something bigger is coming! Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 16, 2020