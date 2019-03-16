Melanie Anne Branch (Irons) Melanie Anne Branch (Irons) born to Robert Irons and Leona Hill on February 3, 1975, recieved her Angel wings on December 23, 2018. Survived by her two sons, Cayman Haber and Joden Gellardo, two sisters, Kristy Francis (Irons) and Heather Irons two brothers, Chad and Scott Irons, nieces and nephews, Uncle Gary and Lucille Irons, Uncle Terry, many cousins and loved ones. Preceded in death by her son, Dale Allen Brinker III, a nephew, Chase Michael Irons, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Covell Funeral Home, 4232 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL on March 23rd, 2019 at 1pm!
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Anne (Irons) Branch.
Covell Funeral Home & Cremation
4232 26th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 739-5500
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 16, 2019