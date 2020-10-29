Meldore D. Simmons-Balkman

December 26, 1944 - October 22, 2020

Palmetto, Florida -

Meldore Delores Simmons-Balkman, a native Palmetto, Florida resident was born on December 26, 1944 and transitioned peacefully October 22, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital Hospice Orlando, Florida. She was extremely family oriented and a Christian with a caring and giving spirit who loved people and her church family.

She is predeceased by her mother, Thelma Simmons, father, Willie Simmons Jr., four brothers and two sisters.

A private home going Celebration of Life will be held on October 31, 2020. Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto, Florida is handling the arrangements. Viewing is scheduled from 6 to 8PM, October 30, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the University of South Florida Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute Tampa, Florida in lieu of flowers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store