Melody Sue Gifford Melody Sue Gifford, 65, of Ellenton, FL passed away May 8, 2019. She was born in Beaufort, SC and moved to Manatee County in 1969. Predeceased by husband, Richard; parents, George and Mildred (Robinson) Haley. She is beloved by family and friends and will be truly missed. She is survived by son, Nathan; daughters, Shannon Haley and Christy (Gabriel) Isaacs; sister, Donna Miller and grandchildren, Steven Chambers and Jasmine Gifford. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019