Merry X Sellhorn (Nee Orton)
December 25, 1931 - November 10, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Merry X Sellhorn (Nee Orton), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a short hospitalization.
Merry was born in Lansing, Michigan, December 25, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Carlton Sellhorn; her children; Randy Sellhorn (Diane), Elaine Sellhorn, and Janet Norris (Greg); her grandchildren; Tyler Sellhorn (Brooke) and Rachel Bodayle (Bryn) and four great-grandchildren; Bradley, Timothy, Jillian and Rebecca.
Merry Sellhorn was a member of South Baptist Church in Lansing, Michigan prior to moving to Florida in the 80's and is a member of First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Merry participated in the life of her churches as a volunteer, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and was active in the seniors' group as well as a faithful participant in Wednesday Prayer meetings. She served as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees for DeWitt Public Schools-DeWitt, Michigan. And as working wife and mother, she supported her husband's business, Carlton's RV, as bookkeeper and office manager in the mobile and recreational vehicle industry. Prior to retirement, she was a Suncoast sales representative for Palm Tree RV Sales. Merry also served as Secretary for the Tropic Isle Property Owners Association and was active in the Tropic Isle community.
Memorial Service will be 2:00PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to First Baptist Church Bradenton, Florida, South Church, Lansing, Michigan, or other Christian organizations. Services will be shown Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/brownandsonsfuneral
.
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com