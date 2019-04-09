Michael A. Cintron Michael A. Cintron, 49, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away April 6, 2019. Born on Holyoke, MA he moved to Manatee County in 2010 from Asheville, NC and he was a Catholic. He spent most of his life in East Longmeadow, MA and he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing hockey. He is survived by his partner, Diane Myer; his son, Michael; his father, Carlos; his mother, Marie; his brother, Nick; sisters, Natalie and Nanette and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Mass will be 10:30AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 12001 69th Street East, Parrish, FL 34219. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 9, 2019