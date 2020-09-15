1/
Michael Adkins
1961 - 2020
Michael Adkins
June 3, 1961 - September 9, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Michael Adkins born on June 3, 1961 in Marshall, Michigan. He is survived by his father, Denver Adkins and brother, Kenneth Adkins, ex-wife, Nancy Sweet-Bates (Jerry) and his children; Christina Adkins-Roerink (Jason) and his sons; Mikie Adkins (Elizabeth) and Jeremy Adkins and his three grandchildren; Kalista Root, Kaimen Root, Phoenix Adkins. He passed away on September 9, 2020 at 9:46AM at Manatee Memorial Hospital peacefully. He was processed in death by his mother, Cora Adkins and brothers; Nick Adkins and Larry Adkins.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Covell Funeral Home & Cremation
4232 26th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 739-5500
