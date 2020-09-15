Michael Adkins

June 3, 1961 - September 9, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Michael Adkins born on June 3, 1961 in Marshall, Michigan. He is survived by his father, Denver Adkins and brother, Kenneth Adkins, ex-wife, Nancy Sweet-Bates (Jerry) and his children; Christina Adkins-Roerink (Jason) and his sons; Mikie Adkins (Elizabeth) and Jeremy Adkins and his three grandchildren; Kalista Root, Kaimen Root, Phoenix Adkins. He passed away on September 9, 2020 at 9:46AM at Manatee Memorial Hospital peacefully. He was processed in death by his mother, Cora Adkins and brothers; Nick Adkins and Larry Adkins.





