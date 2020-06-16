Michael Anthony Cooper
Michael Anthony Cooper Michael Anthony Cooper, 45, of Palmetto, Florida, passed away on June 12, 2020. Michael was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who loved nothing more than to spend time with his nephews and nieces. He is survived by his parents, David and Priscilla, his grandmother, Joyce, his brothers; Joshua, Josiah and James and a large extended family. Private Services will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Michael Cooper to Meals on Wheels or your local food bank.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
