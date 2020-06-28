Michael B. Dunwoody
Michael Barry Dunwoody passed away at his home in Bradenton, Florida on June 13, 2020. He was known for his generous heart and dry sense of humor. Michael is survived by his loving family. A service will be scheduled in the coming months, once the pandemic passes. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Bishop Animal Shelter S.P.C.A. of Manatee County. Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
