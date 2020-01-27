Michael Boles Michael Boles of Bradenton, FL formerly of Westfield, MA, passed peacefully on January 9th, 2020 at the age of 82. Survived by his loving wife, Carol, and children, Mary, Michael, Michelle and Michael. Grandfather to Danielle, Jordan, Delaney, Jack, Lauren, Brendon and Isabella. A Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph's on February 10th, 2020 10:00AM. A second Memorial Service will be in the Mass/CT area, a date to be determined. Condolences at www.toalebrothers.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 27, 2020