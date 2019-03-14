Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL BRIAN BOND Jr.. View Sign

MICHAEL BRIAN BOND JR. 10/23/1993-03/03/2019 Michael received his wings at the young age of 25. Michael was born and raised here in Bradenton Fla., and leaves behind his parents: Michael and Laura Bond SR., and Melissa Watkins. Maternal grandparents: Carolyn Duey, Frank and Cathy Donahue, Jerry and Virginia Combs. Paternal grandparents: Robert and Jane Bond. Siblings: Zachary Bond (twin), Tyler Bond, Miranda DelValle (Carlos, Xavier, and Chloe DelValle), Brittnay Ware (Aaron, Trent, and Colton Conkel), Micky and Zachary McGuire, Timothy VonBorstell (Harley Combs), Corey VonBorstel (Rainni Moser and Rowan VonBorstel), Billy Watkins, Chance Evans, Cruz and Miguel Rodriguez, Mason Vail, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael always made the best of any situation and could always put a smile on our faces. He will forever be missed but never forgotten. Services are set to follow: Friday March 15th, 2019 at The Mausoleum Chapel in Skyway Memorial located at 5200 US HWY 19N Palmetto, FL 34221. Saturday March 16th, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bible Baptist Church in Palmetto located at 1720 6th Ave W Palmetto, FL 34221.

MICHAEL BRIAN BOND JR. 10/23/1993-03/03/2019 Michael received his wings at the young age of 25. Michael was born and raised here in Bradenton Fla., and leaves behind his parents: Michael and Laura Bond SR., and Melissa Watkins. Maternal grandparents: Carolyn Duey, Frank and Cathy Donahue, Jerry and Virginia Combs. Paternal grandparents: Robert and Jane Bond. Siblings: Zachary Bond (twin), Tyler Bond, Miranda DelValle (Carlos, Xavier, and Chloe DelValle), Brittnay Ware (Aaron, Trent, and Colton Conkel), Micky and Zachary McGuire, Timothy VonBorstell (Harley Combs), Corey VonBorstel (Rainni Moser and Rowan VonBorstel), Billy Watkins, Chance Evans, Cruz and Miguel Rodriguez, Mason Vail, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael always made the best of any situation and could always put a smile on our faces. He will forever be missed but never forgotten. Services are set to follow: Friday March 15th, 2019 at The Mausoleum Chapel in Skyway Memorial located at 5200 US HWY 19N Palmetto, FL 34221. Saturday March 16th, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bible Baptist Church in Palmetto located at 1720 6th Ave W Palmetto, FL 34221. Funeral Home Skyway Memorial Funeral Home

5200 Us Highway 19

Palmetto , FL 34221

(941) 722-4543 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close