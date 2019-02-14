Michael D. Erwin

Michael D. Erwin Michael Erwin, 53, of Karlsruhe, Germany died February 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Christa; survived by his father, Jerry, step-mother, Carol, sister, Susan (Vada) Johnson of AZ, one brother, two nieces, one nephew, and two great-nephews. He graduated from Spencerport High in NY, serving in the Army in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Michael worked at Michelin in Karlsruhe. Services will be conducted in Germany at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
