Obituary
Michael Donice Youngblood Michael Donice Youngblood, age 99, passed away Wednesday, May 8 2019. Born in Parrish, Florida, February 1920, 'Miss Donice' lived there until 2002 when she moved to Village on the Green, a life care community in Longwood, Florida. Mrs Michael taught school in Manatee County for 34 years. After a brief stint at Fort Meade High School, she continued her career at Parrish Elementary School as a teacher then became the principal. In 1963, the county assigned her as principal of Manatee Elementary then Orange Ridge Elementary from which she retired in 1985. Surviving relatives are: daughter-Sharon Michael Peck, Longwood, FL; granddaughter-Kimberly Hull Ramb, Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren: Christopher and Paige Hull, Jakob and Sophie Ramb; and great-great-granddaughter-Scarlett Hull; nephews - Robert Youngblood, Bradenton; and Alan Youngblood, Nokomis, FL. A Burial Service will be held on June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Parrish Cemetery. Tom McRee, former Palmetto resident and current chaplain at Village on the Green will preside.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 19, 2019
