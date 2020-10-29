1/
Michael Files
Michael Files
October 13, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Michael LeForest Files, 62, died among the love and support of family and friends in Bradenton, FL on October 13, 2020 after a period of failing health.
Mike was born in Keene, NH where he lived for many years before moving to Florida.
Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, Rock and Roll, rescuing and befriending many animals. He enjoyed travel via methods such as motorcycles, boats, horseback, and his van where he lived on the road from time to time. He also learned to fly a plane. We admired his ingenuity as there was nothing he couldn't build or fix.
Michael had a free spirit and a wandering soul. He made great memories with beloved friends. Above all he loved his family.
He is loved and missed by surviving children Amy Files-Robbins (Birney), Michael Files II, Alaina Files, Coleman Files; and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Joan Hart (Petty); brothers Richard Files, and Chris Files; and sister Kristina Fiset (Files).
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Files Sr.
The family are grateful for condolences but decline flowers and donations.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
