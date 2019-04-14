Michael G. Romagnolo Michael G. Romagnolo, 53, Bradenton, FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2019, at home. He was born in Brockport, NY, on March 8, 1966 and moved to Bradenton in 1982. Mike enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. His love of music and singing started at a very early age. In recent years, he enjoyed being the DJ at many karaoke venues and weddings. A 1984 graduate of Manatee High School, and he attended Keiser University. After working at Charlie's Coffee Shop, he worked at Vanguard Pharmaceuticals for ten years, and he most recently worked at Publix Deli. Predeceased by his father, Nick; survived by his wife, Gwen of almost 20 years; his son, Mike; his mother, Nancy; his sister; Michelle (Stan) Mitchell; uncle, James Romagnola of Bradenton, FL; uncle, Don (Julie) Romagnola of North Las Vegas; aunt, Judy Hackett of Bradenton, FL; uncle, Rich (Nancy) Gee of Spencerport, NY; his niece, Megan Rice and great-nephew, Jackson, both of Bradenton, FL; nearby cousins, Maria Romagnola, Jim (Kelly) Romagnola, and Jaclyn (Sal) Villa and out-of-state cousins, Margo, Leanne, Rich, Bob, David and Dawn. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolen-ces may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2019