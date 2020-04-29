Michael George Maynard Michael George Maynard, age 67, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Michael was born December 9, 1952, to Mary Lou (Clark) and Marion G. Maynard. Michael was born and raised in Michigan. He was happily retired after 17 years of service with Publix Stores in Bradenton, FL. He loved horseback riding, but his greatest passion was working with animals at the Bradenton Animal Shelter. Michael is survived by; mother, Mary Lou Maynard of Bradenton, Florida; sister, Christine Taylor (Kendal) of Palmetto, Florida, sister, Pati Sprague (Rev. Peter) of Ft. Myers, Florida, sister, Mary Anne Tennant (Larry) of Blue Springs, Missouri, sister, Carolyn Bartley (Edwin) of Bay Minette, Alabama and sister, Sharon Pierce (Mike) of Traverse City, Michigan. He is also survived by his beloved aunt, Helen Peters- Totzke of St. Joseph, Michigan, uncle, M. W. Maynard of Lowell, Indiana, cousin, Nelva Munson of Denver, Colorado, ten nieces and nephews and seventeen great-nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by; father, Marion G. Maynard, nephew, Shawn Bartley, and his paternal and maternal grandparents. A Visitation for Michael will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Manatee County Animal Services, 3230 E. Bay Drive #316, Holmes Beach, FL 34217, or Tidewell Hospice at 3355 26th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Maynard family.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 29, 2020.