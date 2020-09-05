Michael J. WadeckDecember 27, 1923 - August 13, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Michael went to be with the Lord on August 13th, 2020. A devout Christian, faithful man of God, a loving and wonderful husband, father, pop-pop, brother, son, family man, and friend. He retired from the US Army after over 27 years of service around the world including actions in WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam.To describe him is simple he was patient, kind, caring, loving, honest, and most of all a forgiving man. If one had to pick a quote to best describe him it would be "Walk by faith not by sight."He is survived by wife - Martha Wadeck, brother - Dave Wadeck, children - Mona Stewart and Anthony (Suk) Wadeck, six - grandchildren, eleven - great- grandchildren, and one- great-great-grandchild.He will be greatly missed by many, but he would say "Do not grieve for me for I am with the Lord."Michael's Celebration of Life will be September 12th, 2020 at American Legion Post 24. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24 2000 75th St West, Bradenton, Florida 34209.