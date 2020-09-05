1/
Michael J. Wadeck
1923 - 2020
Michael J. Wadeck
December 27, 1923 - August 13, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Michael went to be with the Lord on August 13th, 2020. A devout Christian, faithful man of God, a loving and wonderful husband, father, pop-pop, brother, son, family man, and friend. He retired from the US Army after over 27 years of service around the world including actions in WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam.
To describe him is simple he was patient, kind, caring, loving, honest, and most of all a forgiving man. If one had to pick a quote to best describe him it would be "Walk by faith not by sight."
He is survived by wife - Martha Wadeck, brother - Dave Wadeck, children - Mona Stewart and Anthony (Suk) Wadeck, six - grandchildren, eleven - great- grandchildren, and one- great-great-grandchild.
He will be greatly missed by many, but he would say "Do not grieve for me for I am with the Lord."
Michael's Celebration of Life will be September 12th, 2020 at American Legion Post 24. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24 2000 75th St West, Bradenton, Florida 34209.



Published in Bradenton Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
American Legion Post 24
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

2 entries
September 4, 2020
My pop pop was an amazing man. I remember when I first joined the army he was so happy and kept telling me how much he enjoyed being in Hawaii and for me to have as much fun there as possible. He was a great man. I will miss him very much.
Katarina Raabe
Grandchild
September 4, 2020
MICHELLE SELLARS
Grandchild
