Michael (Mike) John Reeves Michael (Mike) John Reeves passed away June 25, 2019, at home with his wife and family by his side. Mike was born in Columbus, OH to his late parents, Jean and Harold Eugene Reeves and was 70 years old. Mike moved to Palmetto, FL in 2013 by way of Bloomington, MN, Jacksonville, FL, and various cities in the Tampa Area first moving to Clearwater in High School. Mike had a successful lifelong sales career in technology before retiring in 2004. He attended Clearwater High and then FSU where he was President of his fraternity SAE. Mike loved all sports, whether participating or watching. He loved playing hockey and later football in high school and college. He was a scratch golfer, gun and bow hunter, photographer, accomplished angler, both salt and freshwater, conventional tackle and fly. Mike mostly loved all of the games in life. He had a deep love for nature where he would find strength and healing. Mike was a resourceful person whether repairing a boat engine at sea or building a house from scratch. He mostly loved to have fun, could get a party going and always loved to put a smile on people's faces. Mike served as Commodore of the Bradenton Yacht Club from 2014-15. He is survived by his wife of 32 years and best friend, Jeanne Fulton Reeves; his sister, Marcia Showalter (Len); nieces and nephews, Sara Van Tongeren (Daryl), Beth Toenies (Mike), Ruth Klamper (Ryan), Bruce McPherson, Scott McPherson (Sandy), Jenna Tuthill and Jack Tuthill. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on July 27, 2019 at the Bradenton Yacht Club. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations may be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. https://projecthealingwaters.org/donate/ Condolences may be made to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

