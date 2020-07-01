Michael John Walsh Michael John Walsh of Buffalo, WY passed away on May 4th 2020. Born in Laramie, Wy to Michael Harry and Marcia Elizabeth Walsh. Michael is survived by his mother; his two children, Michael and Shannon; his grandchildren, Aiella, Caisen, Sarah, and Sadie; his siblings, Linda, Patrick, Barbara, Sean, and David; and by his cat Meepers, his long-time companion and confidant. Michael was a loving father, grandfather and friend to anyone he met. He had a huge heart for giving and helping others, and would do anything for his children. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Michael's career passion was geology; he proudly held the certification as a Professional Geologist after having received his BS from the University of Wyoming. He fell in love with Wyoming - God's Country - at a young age, knowing he would always return to it later on in life. Michael's Life will be remembered and celebrated on July 2, 2020 at 11:00AM, at the Church of the Transfiguration in Evergreen, Colorado, where he will be laid to rest.



