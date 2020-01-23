Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael K. Corriveau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael K. Corriveau Born June 13, 1949 in Laconia, New Hampshire. He was the oldest of five sons born to the late Francis J. and Virgie (Leighton) Corriveau. After High School, he served in the United States Navy in Vietnam. After 30 years of distinguished service, he retired from the Navy in 1997. After leaving the service, Michael settled in Rhode Island working at the Naval War College, NETC Newport, Rhode Island until his retirement in 2010 and resettling one more time in Ellenton, Florida. Michael was a proud and active Life Member of the VFW holding many offices throughout the years most notably: Commander Post 4487 Middletown RI, Rhode Island State Commander and Judge Advocate Post 9226 Ellenton, FL. Michael leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Beth (Powers) Corriveau, four brothers; Gregory Corriveau, Kevin Corriveau, Brian Corriveau and Harlan (Bud) Corriveau, five children; Patrick (Mark) Corriveau, Theresa Corriveau, John Corriveau, Misty Corriveau and James Corriveau and three grandchildren; Benjamin Corriveau, Natalie Corriveau and Rachel Corriveau. Michael's quick wit, unique humor and larger than life presence will be missed by not only his family but also by the host of others he has befriended over his lifetime. The Burial will be held on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 10:00AM at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL with a Celebration of Life immediately following at VFW Post 9226 Ellenton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial donation in Michael's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at

