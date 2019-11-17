Michael Lee Jones Michael Lee Jones, 58, Bradenton, FL passed away November 11, 2019. He was a lifelong resident born and raised in Florida and he loved life riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his son, Michael ForehandJones; daughters, Tonya Sanchez and Trisha Corville; brothers, Ray, Mark and Steve Jones; sisters, Debra Martin and Tammy White and eleven grandchildren. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 17, 2019