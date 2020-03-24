Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Leonard Bodin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Leonard Bodin Michael Leonard Bodin, age 76, of Cincinnati, OH passed away in his home surrounded by his family on March 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike Bodin was born June 7, 1943 in Walled Lake Michigan, the son of Michael and Magdelena Bodin and brother to Kristine (Rob) Fabian, Virginia and Diana (Sepp) Nader, Michigan, both of whom survive him. Mike graduated from Walled Lake High School in 1960. He began his career as an apprentice, and then journeyman, at a tool and die shop in Detroit, Michigan. He subsequently relocated to Cincinnati where he was employed at General Electric ("GE") and rose through the ranks to become a regional sales manager. In 1983, he left GE to form his own company, Tech Rep, which successfully supplied the auto and aeronautical industry with production tooling supplied by Komet, Inc. He retired in 1998. He married Beverly Bodin, the love of his life, on December 12, 1977. His life was characterized by passion, energy and enthusiasm for everything and everyone around him. He was an accomplished pilot, a US Merchant Marine Officer and captain, and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church. He enjoyed working on his many projects, but what brought him the most joy was working on and spending time with his family on his boat, "Bodin's Buoys", a Grand Banks trawler, harbored in Bradenton, Florida. He especially enjoyed cruising the Gulf of Mexico and eastern seaboard. Mike was a devoted husband and father who gave generously of his time, resources and love to all those around him, but most especially his family. He will be forever remembered for his sense of humor, selfless devotion and welcoming, generous spirit. He proudly served his country as a rifleman in an airborne unit for the Michigan National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, brother-inlaw, Harold (Kathy) Brooks, sister-in-law, Brenda Merrick, and four children; Deborah (Kent) Worrell, Naperville, IL; Cheryl (John) Walsh, Mason, OH; John (Colleen) Bodin, Bellefontaine, OH; and Tom Bodin, San Francisco, CA, and grandchildren; Caitlin, Harrison, Spencer, Damon, Mitchell, Winnie, Lottie, and Brooks, and many nieces, nephews and friends. A family and friends Celebration of Mike's Life will be forthcoming upon resolution of the COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Network at https://www.pancan.org/ Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 24, 2020

