James Michael Ogle James Michael Ogle age 68, of Bradenton, FL, passed away Saturday, October 6, 2019 at 11:45PM at Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, FL. James 'Jim' was born on June 13, 1951 in Tulsa, OK to the late James Melvin Ogle & Era Dean (Woodward) Ogle and was the youngest of three sons and two daughters. During his youth he grew up in Broken Arrow, OK and graduated from Skyline High School in Pratt, KS. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the US Army. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Stanley Ogle; daughter, Janet Erdman (Wade); son, Brian Ogle (Sharon); brother, Robert Ogle (Ann); sister, Margaret Ogle Campbell; eight grandchildren, Eric Donawick, Kevin Donawick, Cameron Ogle (Chrissy), Matthew Ogle, Brandon Ogle, Jason Ogle, Victoria Erdman, Wesley Erdman and one great-grandchild, Carter Ogle. James was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Ogle Winter and brother, Dr. Charles Ogle. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Tidewellhospice.org in memory of James Ogle. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 9, 2019