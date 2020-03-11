Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael P. Hooey September 19, 1963 - March 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael P Hooey (Ruskin, Florida), born in Long Island, New York, who went to heaven on March 4, 2020, at the age of 56. Mike is survived by his wife and love of his life of 28 years, Sandra Hooey. He also leaves behind two children, Peter and his wife, Dawn Lewicki and Jennifer and her husband, Justino Martinez. Mike had seven grandchildren, Brianna Cronin, Christine Lewicki, Brenden Steere, Michael Lewicki, Abigail Steere, Byran and Jessica. Mike was predeceased by his brothers, John and Tom Hooey and is survived by his sister, Mary Hatcher from Tennessee, Rick Hooey from New York and Harry Hooey from Bradenton, FL and the rest of his loving family and all of the people he has touched throughout his life. Mike retired from Manatee County Public Works after 30 years in August of 2014. Mike continues to be a shining light in everyone's life he touched. We are all better people for having him him in our life. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Michael P. Hooey to pay them a last tribute. You may also light a candle in honor of Michael P. Hooey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Manatee RV Park (5050 Manatee Creek Boulevard, Ruskin, Florida 33570). Funeral arrangement under the care of Alan Moore's Funeral Home.

