Michael P. Sclafani Michael P. Sclafani, 69, of Ellenton, Florida, formally of Long Island, NY, passed away December 2, 2019 after a valiant battle against leukemia. Born November 4, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Nina Sclafani. A graduate of SUNY Brockport, Michael worked in the aerospace industry as a tool and die maker. On relocating to Florida in 2003, Michael worked as an RV technician. He established his own successful business, Mike's Mobile RV Service. Athletics played an important part in Mike's life, not only as a competitor, but as a coach. He coached cross country at Saint Anthony's High School in Huntington, NY and track and field at his alma mater Port Jefferson High School in Port Jeff, NY. He was proud to have coached runners who competed in the Pan-American games and in the Paralympic Games. Michael loved fishing, boating, traveling, and the NY Giants. He prized the friendships he made playing in the Bradenton Senior Softball League. Michael is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy, her children, Deana (Tim) Spoleti of West Chester, OH; Christine (Joseph) Montalbano of Wading River, NY; brothers, Thomas(Terry)of Auburntown, TN; Charles (Carol) of Wading River, NY and Joseph of Mount Sinai, NY. He is also survived by four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory maybe made to Tidewell Hospice.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2019

