Michael Pepper

November 15, 1940 - September 19, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Michael died peacefully in hospice with his wife by his side. Born in Manhattan, NY to Sidney and Miriam Pepper, who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Katharine; son, Eric and granddaughter, Sydney.

Michael spent his early years in Great Neck, NY. Enjoyed being part of the power squadron, boating, and local auto racing. After graduating from Great Neck North, he attended Rensselaer and graduated from Hofstra University.

Michael's early work included dock hand, insurance agent & yacht sales before joining IBM for over 25 years; first in New York City in sales where he won numerous awards & and exceeded sales goals then Burlington, VT with the marketing support center. While working for IBM, he traveled all over the world giving speeches. Michael always prided himself on being a salesman, which came easily as he loved being with people and getting to know them; to help them when he could.

While working full time, Michael was an entrepreneur on his off hours, including owning a hotel, restaurant, led ski tours and real estate investing. In 1991, he took an early "out" from IBM and began a series of new self-employment enterprises. He continued public speaking, investing in real estate and home/commercial security business.

Michael loved to meet a stranger and make them his friends. Always interested in people and loved to celebrate life's landmarks with them. His friends and neighbors knew he could be called upon to help or lend a tool and a hand. Not afraid of controversy, Michael would be happy to take on battle to help his friends and/or community.

Living life to the fullest, Michael's leisure time activities included sailing, kayaking, skiing, distance bicycling. He also volunteered to lead wagon nature tours. He volunteered for the arts, starting in Vermont and for the last several years in Florida. He could be found several days a week at various venues around Sarasota & Bradenton. He was especially fond of the Sarasota Orchestra and Sarasota Ballet.

Service date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or favorite Arts organization.





