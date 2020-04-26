Michael "Mike" Philip Tokars On Friday, April 3rd, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost Michael "Mike" Philip Tokars from Bradenton, Florida. Mike died in Newport Beach, California of a pulmonary embolism. He was 31. Beloved by family and friends who nurtured and surrounded him and his older brother with love after their mother's 1992 murder, Mike was cherished for; his tenacious curiosity, compassionate heart, infectious sense of humor, kindred spirit and remarkable zest for life. Mike was born April 20, 1988 in Atlanta, GA. When Mike was 4 years old, he and his 6 year old brother, Rick were tragically thrown into the public light when their mother, Sara Ambrusko Tokars, was brutally gunned down in front of them by a hit man hired by their father. Much of the nation was heartbroken when they read of the two brave little boys who, after witnessing their mother's murder, ran through a dark field to a distant house and desperately begged the stunned homeowner to call for help for their mother. After the murder, the boys were raised by their maternal grandparents, former Manatee County Health Director, Dr. John Ambrusko and his wife, Phyllis. Although Mike never wanted his mother's murder to define his life, the horrific events instilled in him a desire to change things for the better and would characterize him for the rest of his life. Mike graduated from Manatee High School where he played football, ran track, and rowed crew for the Sarasota Scullers. After graduating from the University of South Florida, Mike earned his master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Mike worked as a journalist for The Christian Science Monitor, The New York Post, The National Memo, and the television series "Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen." Mike was adored by so many and impacted the lives of countless people. His life is in part defined by his passions. He was an eloquent writer, avid surfer, snowboarder and music enthusiast. As Mike's friend, Brendan Flanagan reflected, "Though Mike's time was short, he will remain part of our lives forever. We hope Mike is looking down on us now, together with his mom, Sara, smiling, laughing and knowing how much he was loved." When Rick spoke at Mike's burial his parting words were, "Mike was my younger brother, but I always looked up to him. I know Heaven instantly got more fun, vibrant, and creative with Mike up there. I love you Mikey, and will miss you every day for the rest of my life." Mike's life can be summed up by a verse from one of his favorite poems: "what matters most...is how well you walk through the fire." Mike is survived by his brother, Rick Tokars. In lieu of flowers, friends have established a Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/f/a9rcna-support-the-tokars-family.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.