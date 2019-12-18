Michael T. Stivers

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL
34209
(941)-746-2111
Obituary
Michael Thomas Stivers of Bradenton passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born in Staten Island, NY to Carolyn and Doug. He is survived by his children; Stephanie Stivers, Julie Stivers, and David Stivers. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen and Susan Higbee, as well as by his nieces and nephews: Savannah, Hayley, Sarah and Melissa. Family will recieve friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel. 5610 Manatee Ave W Bradenton. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
