Michelle Barnett (Kinley) Michelle Barnett (Kinley), 35, of Bradenton, Florida, transitioned home on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1983 in Largo, FL to Norman and Diane Kinley. Michelle was a loving daughter, wife, sister, niece and friend but more than anything a proud and doting mother to her six beautiful children. Michelle is predeceased by her mother, Diane Kinley (Deese) and son, Josiah Barnett. She is survived by her father, Norman Kinley, husband, Jeremy Barnett, six children: Jazrielle, 20, Lillian, 17, Aryana, 15, Elijah, 9, Josie, 6, and Emerson, 1, along with many more loved ones who will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-3PM with a Service beginning at 3PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221. Memorial contributions can be made directly at Skyway Funeral Home.

Michelle Barnett (Kinley) Michelle Barnett (Kinley), 35, of Bradenton, Florida, transitioned home on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1983 in Largo, FL to Norman and Diane Kinley. Michelle was a loving daughter, wife, sister, niece and friend but more than anything a proud and doting mother to her six beautiful children. Michelle is predeceased by her mother, Diane Kinley (Deese) and son, Josiah Barnett. She is survived by her father, Norman Kinley, husband, Jeremy Barnett, six children: Jazrielle, 20, Lillian, 17, Aryana, 15, Elijah, 9, Josie, 6, and Emerson, 1, along with many more loved ones who will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-3PM with a Service beginning at 3PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221. Memorial contributions can be made directly at Skyway Funeral Home. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 23, 2019

