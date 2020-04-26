Mike Berg Mike Berg, of Bradenton, Florida went to be with his Father in Heaven on April 18th, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Marrum, Netherlands on August 13, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters; Rhonda Healy, Rosie Braam and her husband, Jan and his son, Renze Berg; grandchildren, Patrick, Jonathan, Maaike, Michael, Iliana, Olivia and Grant. Celebration of Mike's life will be announced at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice or the BCRC Tuition Assistance program. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.