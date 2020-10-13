Mildred Anne SaundersAugust 28, 1939 - May 14, 2020Bradenton, Florida -Millie was born August 28, 1939 in Owensboro, Kentucky, the daughter of James Arvin and Birdie Clyde Berry Keelin. Millie was the widow of William E. Saunders (Bill). She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Harold Keelin, her sister, Dorothy Keelin Taylor and grandson, James Ligon, III. She is survived by her two daughters; Jennifer Kay and Maria Shawn, her three step-children; Susan, Mae Beth and Joseph. Her grandchildren; Charles, Elizabeth, Jessica, Kevin and Flori. Her great-grandchildren; Michaela, Josie, Jeremy and Leilani. She was a passionate Classical Pianist and a Registered Nurse of many years volunteering at her church in the Bell Choir and the Palmetto Village Thrift shop. Millie had a full life of many diverse interests including travel, art, scuba diving, and her family. The Memorial Services will be at the Palmetto First United Methodist Church in Palmetto, Florida on October 15, 2020 at 11:00AM. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or a animal rescue organization of your choice.