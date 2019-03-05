Mildred E. McManus Mildred E. McManus passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on September 11, 1936. Mildred had three children; daughter Jane Sneller, son, Stephen Bunce and daughter, Virginia Way, all of Palmetto, Fla. She also has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mildred was a resident of Casa Mora Retirement Facility and lived in Cortez Villas in Bradenton for 28 years. She was an employee of Tropicana glass plant for 25 years. There will be a Graveside Service at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 10AM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 5, 2019