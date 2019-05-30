Mildred F. Dravenstatt Mildred F. Dravenstatt died at age 92 in Sarasota, FL on May 28, 2019. Born in Somerset, KY, Mildred moved to Bradenton in 1976 with her husband, Rev. Delmar R. Dravenstatt, and worked for many years as a CNA at The Shores in Bradenton, FL. She is survived by her five children, Sheila Cobb, Jeff Dravenstatt, and Pam Hodges (Greg) of Bradenton, FL; Gary Dravenstatt (Mary) of Milton, FL; and Lori Jefferson (Allen) of Sarasota, FL; as well as eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Delmar, parents, Virgil Stewart and Flossie Young, brothers, Marvin and Murrel Stewart, sister, Edith Hart, and grandson, Pfc. Christopher Cobb. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11AM-12PM at her church, Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle (1218 7th Avenue E, Bradenton, FL), followed by a Service at 12PM, Rev. John P. Marlow officiating. Burial will follow at Manasota Memorial Park. For more information go to www.manasotamemorial.com Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, Florida 34203.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 30, 2019