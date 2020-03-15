Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred J. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Jean Jones of Bradenton, FL died quietly at home on February 29, 2020. Jean was born on April 26, 1930 in Montgomery, AL. Her parents were Roy and Buney Belle (Eubanks) Armstrong. She was predeceased by her husband C.T. Jones Jr., her parents and her sister Faye Cannon. She is survived by her brother Billy Armstrong of Lakeworth, FL. Mom outlived two of her children, Charlene Hartman Reinbolt and Donald Keith Jones SR. A grandson Sgt John L Hartman was killed in action in Iraq. She is survived by her son Taylor (Michelle) Jones of Bradenton, daughter-in-law Deb(Will) Tebeau of Savannah, GA and son-in-law John (Naomi) Hartman Sr. of Bradenton. Mom has 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Mom was one of first members of First Church of God in Bradenton on 43rd Street. Mom loved to sew for her family. She was an amazing gardener. Her son Keith affectionately called her "Shortie" Mom may have been small of stature (4'10") but her spirit was grand. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness, grace, and generous spirit. The family would like to thank the staff at Tidewell Hospice for their care and assistance during this time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to hospice or . A committal service will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 PM. Military honors will be performed in honor of Mildred's husband Charles T. Jones Jr.

