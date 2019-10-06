Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Pat" Schulze. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Pat" Schulze Mildred "Pat" Schulze passed peacefully from this life on September 29, 2019 at her residence in Freedom Village in Bradenton, FL. She was 92 years old. Pat was born in Camden, New Jersey on June 19, 1927, just one month after the historic transatlantic flight of Charles Lindberg. She grew up in Camden, and in 1944 married Charles Schulze. The couple had three sons, Laurence, Craig, and Curt. In 1962, Pat began working in retail sales for Macy's Department store. She retired from Macy's after a career of over thirty years. Upon retiring, Pat moved to the Ironwood Circle Community in Bradenton, where she enjoyed playing golf and taking an active role in planning community events. Her major passion was travel, and over her lifetime she visited four continents, more than two dozen international cities, and nearly every American state. Pat is survived by her son, Craig of Brookville, MD; her brother, Jack, of Bradenton, FL; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. Condolences to

