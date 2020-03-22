Milton F. Rothweiler Milton F. Rothweiler, Jr., 91, of Lakewood Ranch, FL passed away on March 17, 2020. Born in Ft. Monroe, VA, he moved to Lakewood Ranch in 1993 from Richmond, VA. A retired Veteran of the US Navy and Luckstone Corporation, he spent his retirement singing with the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys. He attended the First Baptist Church of Sarasota. He is survived by his wife, Rae, and his children; Diane (Dave) Sanders, Susan (Wayne) Slough, Linda (Chip) Carpenter, Sherry (Jim) Holtwisch, Fred (Michelle) Carrico and Robert Carrico; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be no local services at this time. Services with Military Honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital using memorial #11968341. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 22, 2020