Minerva Herrera Lorraine "Minnie" Minerva Herrera Lorraine, "Minnie", 58, of Ellenton, Florida, passed away on March 9, 2020 after a sudden, rare, illness. Minnie was born on March 30, 1961 in Bradenton, Florida. She met Micheal E. Lorraine and they wed in June 17, 1978. She graduated from Palmetto High School in 1979. Minnie Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Gumecinda Herrera and Joe Herrera. She is survived by husband, Michael E. Lorraine; son, Michael B. Lorraine; daughters, Krystal D. Rose and Jade M. Van Campen. Minnie was a youth activist. She was president and founder of the North River Youth Soccer League from 2003 to 2008. She was a beautiful, giving person with a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by her family and community. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 1, 2020