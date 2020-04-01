Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minerva Herrera "Minnie" Lorraine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Minerva Herrera Lorraine "Minnie" Minerva Herrera Lorraine, "Minnie", 58, of Ellenton, Florida, passed away on March 9, 2020 after a sudden, rare, illness. Minnie was born on March 30, 1961 in Bradenton, Florida. She met Micheal E. Lorraine and they wed in June 17, 1978. She graduated from Palmetto High School in 1979. Minnie Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Gumecinda Herrera and Joe Herrera. She is survived by husband, Michael E. Lorraine; son, Michael B. Lorraine; daughters, Krystal D. Rose and Jade M. Van Campen. Minnie was a youth activist. She was president and founder of the North River Youth Soccer League from 2003 to 2008. She was a beautiful, giving person with a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by her family and community. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsons

Minerva Herrera Lorraine "Minnie" Minerva Herrera Lorraine, "Minnie", 58, of Ellenton, Florida, passed away on March 9, 2020 after a sudden, rare, illness. Minnie was born on March 30, 1961 in Bradenton, Florida. She met Micheal E. Lorraine and they wed in June 17, 1978. She graduated from Palmetto High School in 1979. Minnie Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Gumecinda Herrera and Joe Herrera. She is survived by husband, Michael E. Lorraine; son, Michael B. Lorraine; daughters, Krystal D. Rose and Jade M. Van Campen. Minnie was a youth activist. She was president and founder of the North River Youth Soccer League from 2003 to 2008. She was a beautiful, giving person with a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by her family and community. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsons funeral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close