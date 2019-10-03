Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie L. Brown. View Sign Service Information Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th St W Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-782-8193 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton , FL View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Minnie Lee Colbert Brown knew the Lord, knew the Lord’s promises, and knew that she was destined to one day be called home. She received that call on the morning of Tuesday, September 25, 2019 in Sarasota, FL at Tidewell Hospice House. Born to Thomas Colbert Sr, and Annie Mae Ashe Colbert on January 8, 1937, she was the fifth of eleven children, and was reared in Crescent City, Florida. After graduating from Central Academy High School in 1955, she went on to marry Clarence Fulton in 1957, and to that union two daughter were born, Eyris Gail and Belinda. Moving back and forth from Crescent City to Newburgh, New York, she worked as a home health aide, caterer, and in between took care of ailing family members. Being instilled with the motto, “It takes a village,” and the closeness the Colbert siblings share even to this day, she and some of her sisters took care of each other’s children-depending on age range-from the city and towns that they resided. In the late 1970s, she married Nathaniel Brown, and they relocated to Philadelphia, PA, where she would reside until his passing in 1996. She retired to Sarasota, FL to be with her daughter, Belinda, and family, and enjoyed fellowship with the senior community in Sarasota, crocheting, and being a disciple of Amazing Grace COGIC. After receiving Jesus Christ into her life as a teenager, she went on to hold numerous positions over the years within Church of God in Christ, which included, but not limited to Youth Sunday School Teacher, feeding the homeless and community, Missionary, Evangelist, and being a part of the Mother Board. With an infectious smile and inspiring words from the heart, she shared her wisdom of the word with everyone around her and endeared herself to many. You could often find her reading her bible or a book/pamphlet or watching a television program that continued to pour into her that love of the Lord. She also had a powerful prayer that brought encouragement, and a song in her heart, singing ageless hymns that ministered to the spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathaniel Brown; brothers Thomas Colbert, Jr. and Raymond Colbert, Sr., sisters Bernice Bennett, Flossie Andrews, and Ann Selena Jackson; son-in-law, James R. Cook, Sr., and granddaughter, Cantrell M. Cook. She leaves to cherish and carry on her legacy and memories her two Daughters: Eyris Gail (Robert) Brown, Philadelphia, PA and Belinda Cook, Sarasota, FL; Grandchildren: Nakeisha Terrelle Cook, Sarasota, Florida; James R. Cook, Jr., Sarasota, FL; Kursa Carey, Lansdale, PA, and Aaron (Nisha Dash) Lewis, Philadelphia, PA; Great-grandchildren: Maurice Cook, Jamari Cook, Re’elle Cook, Talasisa Cook, and Bryce Fulmer; Brothers: Elder Allen (Jane) Colbert, Sr., Gainesville, FL, and Deacon James A. (Evelyn) Colbert, Sr., Odenton, MD; Sisters: Mother Jean (Supt. Johnnie) Shaw, Palatka, FL; Evangelist Dorothy Millines, Cambria Heights, NY, and Sandra Washington, Drexel Hill, PA; Brothers-in-law: John (Mary) Legare, Philadelphia, PA and Jake (Sue) Legare, Newport News, VA; Sisters-in-law: Mary Colbert, Conway, SC; Marie Brown, Philadelphia, PA; Lydia Clark, Charleston, SC, and Desaline Johnson, Charleston, SC; Special Friends: Mo. Mabry, Mo. Annie Duncan, Mary Thomas, Carrie Dulla, Mo. Jean Gaylord; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, past & present church families, and friends. Visitation 6-8pm Friday, Funeral 10am Saturday both at Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.

Mother Minnie Lee Colbert Brown knew the Lord, knew the Lord’s promises, and knew that she was destined to one day be called home. She received that call on the morning of Tuesday, September 25, 2019 in Sarasota, FL at Tidewell Hospice House. Born to Thomas Colbert Sr, and Annie Mae Ashe Colbert on January 8, 1937, she was the fifth of eleven children, and was reared in Crescent City, Florida. After graduating from Central Academy High School in 1955, she went on to marry Clarence Fulton in 1957, and to that union two daughter were born, Eyris Gail and Belinda. Moving back and forth from Crescent City to Newburgh, New York, she worked as a home health aide, caterer, and in between took care of ailing family members. Being instilled with the motto, “It takes a village,” and the closeness the Colbert siblings share even to this day, she and some of her sisters took care of each other’s children-depending on age range-from the city and towns that they resided. In the late 1970s, she married Nathaniel Brown, and they relocated to Philadelphia, PA, where she would reside until his passing in 1996. She retired to Sarasota, FL to be with her daughter, Belinda, and family, and enjoyed fellowship with the senior community in Sarasota, crocheting, and being a disciple of Amazing Grace COGIC. After receiving Jesus Christ into her life as a teenager, she went on to hold numerous positions over the years within Church of God in Christ, which included, but not limited to Youth Sunday School Teacher, feeding the homeless and community, Missionary, Evangelist, and being a part of the Mother Board. With an infectious smile and inspiring words from the heart, she shared her wisdom of the word with everyone around her and endeared herself to many. You could often find her reading her bible or a book/pamphlet or watching a television program that continued to pour into her that love of the Lord. She also had a powerful prayer that brought encouragement, and a song in her heart, singing ageless hymns that ministered to the spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathaniel Brown; brothers Thomas Colbert, Jr. and Raymond Colbert, Sr., sisters Bernice Bennett, Flossie Andrews, and Ann Selena Jackson; son-in-law, James R. Cook, Sr., and granddaughter, Cantrell M. Cook. She leaves to cherish and carry on her legacy and memories her two Daughters: Eyris Gail (Robert) Brown, Philadelphia, PA and Belinda Cook, Sarasota, FL; Grandchildren: Nakeisha Terrelle Cook, Sarasota, Florida; James R. Cook, Jr., Sarasota, FL; Kursa Carey, Lansdale, PA, and Aaron (Nisha Dash) Lewis, Philadelphia, PA; Great-grandchildren: Maurice Cook, Jamari Cook, Re’elle Cook, Talasisa Cook, and Bryce Fulmer; Brothers: Elder Allen (Jane) Colbert, Sr., Gainesville, FL, and Deacon James A. (Evelyn) Colbert, Sr., Odenton, MD; Sisters: Mother Jean (Supt. Johnnie) Shaw, Palatka, FL; Evangelist Dorothy Millines, Cambria Heights, NY, and Sandra Washington, Drexel Hill, PA; Brothers-in-law: John (Mary) Legare, Philadelphia, PA and Jake (Sue) Legare, Newport News, VA; Sisters-in-law: Mary Colbert, Conway, SC; Marie Brown, Philadelphia, PA; Lydia Clark, Charleston, SC, and Desaline Johnson, Charleston, SC; Special Friends: Mo. Mabry, Mo. Annie Duncan, Mary Thomas, Carrie Dulla, Mo. Jean Gaylord; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, past & present church families, and friends. Visitation 6-8pm Friday, Funeral 10am Saturday both at Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close