Mitzi Lynn Paukovich Mitzi Lynn Paukovich died on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Rainelle, West Virginia on June 11,1950. Mitzi was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Joseph Paukovich. She is survived by her loving son, Michael Leonard Paukovich, daughter-in-law, Maggie Paukovich, grandson, Michael Gabriel Paukovich, Riverview, Florida, two sisters, Ginger Prillaman, Bradenton, Florida, Tammy Nall, Carthage, North Carolina, one brother, James L. Brackman, Rainelle,West Virginia, and several loving nieces and nephews. Mitzi recently retired from working in the Manatee County School system for 26 years. Mitzi will always be remembered for her loving generous spirit and sense of humor and as the proud grandmother of her only grandchild, "Mikey" Paukovich. A Private Memorial Service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education) 7901 Jones Branch Drive Suite 240, McLean, Virginia 22102. foodallergy.org
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 29, 2019